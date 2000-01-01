Lifespot Health Ltd (ASX:LSH)

APAC company
Company Info - LSH

  • Market CapAUD2.710m
  • SymbolASX:LSH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000LSH7

Company Profile

Lifespot Health Ltd operates in digital health sector. The company develops and commercializes medical diagnostic and monitoring technology, which includes the BodyTel system and the My-Lifespot system.

