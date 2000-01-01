LifeStance Health Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LFST)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LFST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LFST

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LFST
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINUS53228F1012

Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group Inc is a providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists.

Latest LFST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .