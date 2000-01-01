Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1212)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1212
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1212
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1212
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorDepartment Stores
- Currency
- ISINKYG548561284
Company Profile
Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based retailer specialized in the operation of middle- to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong and mainland China. The target customer is an upper-middle-class consumer. The group's retailer brand names are Sogo and Jiuguang. The stores offer mid- to high-end clothing brands, cosmetics, appliances, and housewares. The product offering also includes international brands, which increases its popularity among tourists. The company owns its stores and is immune to rental price fluctuations.Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd together with its subsidiaries is a retail operator that specializes in the operation of mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong and Mainland China.