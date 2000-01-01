Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1212)
Market Info - 1212
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1212
- Market CapHKD13.833bn
- SymbolSEHK:1212
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorDepartment Stores
- Currency
- ISINKYG548561284
Company Profile
Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd together with its subsidiaries is a retail operator that specializes in the operation of mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong and Mainland China.