LifeTech Scientific Corp (SEHK:1302)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1302

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1302

  • Market CapHKD5.702bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1302
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG548721177

Company Profile

LifeTech Scientific Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing and trading of advanced interventional medical devices for cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases and disorders.

Latest 1302 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .