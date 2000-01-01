Company Profile

Lifeway Foods Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in manufacturing probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. Its product line includes kefir, a dairy beverage like, in several flavors and in several package configurations. The company also manufactures a line of various farmer cheeses under the brand name of Lifeway Farmer Cheese. In addition, the company sells fermented dairy products to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States. Lifeway operates through the single segment of Manufacturing dairy products. It distributes its products through Retail-direct, Distributor, Direct store delivery and retail sales in US, Canada, the United Kingdom and other regions.