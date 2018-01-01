Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Lift Global Ventures (AQUIS:LFT) Share Price

LFT

Lift Global Ventures

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Shell Companies

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

NEXX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Lift Global Ventures PLC is formed to identify potential investment and acquisition opportunities in companies operating within the financial media and related technology industries.

AQUIS:LFT

GB00BNG59574

-

Loading Comparison

Latest LFT News

Go to All News >
29 April

IN BRIEF: Lift Global starts trading after GBP1.7 million float

From Alliance News