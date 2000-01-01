Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND)
Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its business model is based upon the concept of acquiring royalty revenue generating assets and coupling them with a lean corporate cost structure.