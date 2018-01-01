Light Science Technologies Holdings (LSE:LST) Share Price

LST
Light Science Technologies Holdings
UK company
Technology
Electronic Components
Company Profile
Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC is the holding company of the group's CEM division, UK Circuits and Electronics Solutions Ltd, and its controlled environment agriculture division, Light Science Technologies Ltd. The CEM division designs, procures and manufactures CEM products, specializing in PCBs, which are used in sectors including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, pest control, and into the CEA market. The UK Circuits design team works alongside customers with new and existing product designs to provide design and engineering support including simulation, 3D model and prototyping. The CEA division offers integrated, cost-saving and sustainable CEA solutions to crop growers, with a focus on the indoor, vertical and medicinal farming markets.
