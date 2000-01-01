Lightning eMotors Inc (NYSE:ZEV)

North American company
Company Info - ZEV

  • Market Cap$202.490m
  • SymbolNYSE:ZEV
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINUS53228T1016

Company Profile

Lightning eMotors Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of electric fleet medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. The products of the company include Vehicles, Lightning Stations, Charging Stations, Speciality Applications, and Lightning Analytics.

