Company Profile

LightPath Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and integrator of proprietary optical components and assemblies. It is also engaged in the research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The company's business based on the following product groups: precision molded optics, specialty products, and infrared products. It currently serves the following major markets, distribution and catalog, laser, industrial, instrumentation, telecommunications, and defense.LightPath Technologies Inc manufactures optical components and assemblies including precision molded glass aspheric optics, infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.