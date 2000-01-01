LightPath Technologies Inc A (NASDAQ:LPTH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LPTH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LPTH
- Market Cap$25.970m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LPTH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINUS5322578056
Company Profile
LightPath Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and integrator of proprietary optical components and assemblies. It is also engaged in the research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The company's business based on the following product groups: precision molded optics, specialty products, and infrared products. It currently serves the following major markets, distribution and catalog, laser, industrial, instrumentation, telecommunications, and defense.LightPath Technologies Inc manufactures optical components and assemblies including precision molded glass aspheric optics, infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.