Likewise Group (LSE:LIKE)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LIKE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LIKE
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:LIKE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorFurnishings, Fixtures & Appliances
- Currency
- ISINGB00BHNWH003
Company Profile
Likewise Group PLC is engaged in the wholesale distribution of floor coverings and associated products. The company generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, and the Rest of the World.