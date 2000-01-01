Lilis Energy Inc (AMEX:LLEX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LLEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LLEX
- Market Cap$12.710m
- SymbolAMEX:LLEX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS5324032011
Company Profile
Lilis Energy Inc is an upstream independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. Its current operating activities are focused on the Denver-Julesburg Basin.