Lilium NV Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:LILM) Share Price

LILM
Lilium NV Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Industrials
Right Arrow 2
Aerospace & Defense
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Lilium NV creates a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance, it is building a transport network and service for people and goods.
Symbol
NASDAQ:LILM
ISIN
NL0015000F41
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest LILM News