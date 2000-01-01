Lime Technologies AB (OMX:LIME)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LIME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LIME
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:LIME
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINSE0011870195
Company Profile
Lime Technologies AB is a software as a service company. The company develops, sells and implements userfriendly and flexible CRM systems. Its business model is based on the offering of subscription agreements as well as consultant services for the implementation and continuous adaptation of the company's products.