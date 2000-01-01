Company Profile

Limelight Networks Inc provides content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities. It owns a network of servers that help control the performance and quality of users watching videos and using websites on fixed and mobile networks. Its solution includes Realtime Streaming, IoT and Edge Compute, File Distribution, Web Content Delivery, Live Video, and others. Its product portfolio includes content and video delivery, edge cloud, cloud security, origin storage, and others. Geographically, the company operates in three geographic areas namely Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific.Limelight Networks Inc provides digital content delivery network and value added services. Its services include content delivery, video content management, website and web application acceleration, website and content security, and cloud storage services.