Company Profile

Liminal Biosciences Inc is a global biopharmaceutical corporation supplying technologies for Bioseparations while also developing its orphan drugs, plasma-derived therapeutics and small-molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, autoimmune disease/inflammation, and cancer. The company also offers drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens.Prometic Life Sciences Inc is a global biopharmaceutical corporation supplying technologies for Bioseparations while also developing its own orphan drugs, plasma-derived therapeutics and small-molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs.