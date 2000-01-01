Limitless Earth (LSE:LME)

UK company
Market Info - LME

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LME

  • Market Cap£8.500m
  • SymbolLSE:LME
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKXP5L71

Company Profile

Limitless Earth PLC is an investment company focused on capital appreciation for its investors. The company follows a strategy of investing mainly in smaller companies belonging to the technology and life sciences sector.

