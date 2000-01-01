Lincoln National Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LNC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LNC
- Market Cap$9.872bn
- SymbolNYSE:LNC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINUS5341871094
Company Profile
Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.Lincoln National Corp offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. It distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, and banks.