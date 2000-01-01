Company Profile

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.