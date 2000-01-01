Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC)

North American company
Market Info - LNC

Company Info - LNC

  • Market Cap$4.597bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LNC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Life
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5341871094

Company Profile

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.Lincoln National Corp offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. It distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, and banks.

