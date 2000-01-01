Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. It operates a fleet of seven owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand.Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company operates in two segments namely, Lindblad and Natural habitat.