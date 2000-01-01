Linde AG (MTA:LIN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LIN

  • Market Cap€35.457bn
  • SymbolMTA:LIN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006483001

Company Profile

Linde AG offers a range of a compressed, bulk, specialty, and medical gases to virtually all fields of industry. It also focuses on other market segments such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas.

Latest LIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .