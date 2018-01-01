Linde (XETRA:LIN) Share Price

LIN
Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $27.2 billion in revenue and $3.3 billion in GAAP operating profit in 2020.Praxair Inc is a supplier of gas in the United States. It produces, distributes and sells atmospheric and process gases and surface coatings in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Its products are oxygen, helium, nitrogen and specialty gases.
