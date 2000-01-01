Company Profile

Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments namely Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment. Its Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.