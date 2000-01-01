Company Profile

Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural irrigation equipment and international water efficiency solutions and highway infrastructure firm with sales and distribution. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments, Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment and geographically from the United States.Lindsay Corp designs, manufactures, and sells irrigation systems used in the agricultural industry. It also provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The firm has Irrigation and Infrastructure reportable systems.