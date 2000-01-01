Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN)

North American company
Market Info - LNN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LNN

  • Market Cap$915.460m
  • SymbolNYSE:LNN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5355551061

Company Profile

Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural irrigation equipment and international water efficiency solutions and highway infrastructure firm with sales and distribution. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments, Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment and geographically from the United States.Lindsay Corp designs, manufactures, and sells irrigation systems used in the agricultural industry. It also provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The firm has Irrigation and Infrastructure reportable systems.

