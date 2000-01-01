Linea Directa Aseguradora SA (XMAD:LDA)

European company
Market Info - LDA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LDA

  • Market Cap€1.733bn
  • SymbolXMAD:LDA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105546008

Company Profile

Linea Directa Aseguradora SA is a company in direct insurance in Spain. It operates in the motor, home, and health branches.

Latest LDA news

Latest LDA news