Linedata Services SA (EURONEXT:LIN)

European company
Market Info - LIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LIN

  • Market Cap€168.870m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:LIN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004156297

Company Profile

Linedata Services SA is a France-based company that provides software and service solutions. It caters to the requirements of investment, employee savings, insurance and savings, leasing and credit, and Software as a Service. The company publishes and integrates software packages for the finance sector. It also offers consulting, outsourcing, and maintenance services.

