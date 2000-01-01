Linedata Services (EURONEXT:LIN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LIN
- Market Cap€127.790m
- SymbolEURONEXT:LIN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0004156297
Company Profile
Linedata Services SA is a France-based company that provides software and service solutions. It caters to the requirements of investment, employee savings, insurance and savings, leasing and credit, and Software as a Service. The company publishes and integrates software packages for the finance sector. It also offers consulting, outsourcing, and maintenance services.Linedata Services SA is a France-based company that provides software and service solutions in the area of investment, employee savings, insurance and savings, leasing and credit, and Software as a Service.