Company Profile

Linedata Services SA is a France-based company that provides software and service solutions. It caters to the requirements of investment, employee savings, insurance and savings, leasing and credit, and Software as a Service. The company publishes and integrates software packages for the finance sector. It also offers consulting, outsourcing, and maintenance services.