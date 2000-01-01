Linekong Interactive Group Co Ltd (SEHK:8267)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8267

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8267

  • Market CapHKD265.490m
  • SymbolSEHK:8267
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5504C1069

Company Profile

Linekong Interactive Group Co Ltd is engaged in developing and publishing online and mobile games in China, Hong Kong and other countries and regions.

Latest 8267 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .