Ling Yui Holdings Ltd Class S (SEHK:784)
Market Info - 784
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 784
- Market CapHKD1.816bn
- SymbolSEHK:784
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG5496R1039
Company Profile
Ling Yui Holdings Ltd provides foundation engineering services. The services offered include ELS works, pile cap works and pile construction, site formation works and other ancillary services such as road and drainage work for foundation projects.