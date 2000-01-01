Company Profile

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd is engaged in mining, processing, smelting, and sales of gold and other metallic products in the People's Republic of China. The group manages its business lines on basis of production, processes, products, and services. Operating segments includes Mining - PRC is a Gold mining and mineral ores processing operations in the People's Republic of China; Mining - KR is a Gold mining and mineral ores processing operations in the Korea Republic; Smelting includes Gold and other metal smelting and refinery operations; and Copper processing segment carries out its operations in China.Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd is engaged in the mining, processing, smelting and sales of gold and other metallic products in China. The company's product portfolio includes gold, silver, copper products, copper foils and sulphuric acid.