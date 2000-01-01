Company Profile

Lingo Media Corp is an Educational Technology Industry company. It creates and markets a suite of English language learning solutions which consists of web-based software licensing subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice tools and multi-platform applications. The company provides online and print-based solutions through its two business units developing, marketing and selling of English language learning products are done through ELL technologies which provide language eLearning solutions in Latin American and Asian markets. Its Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning school programs in China. The company generates the majority of its revenue from China.Lingo Media Corp develops & markets products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. It provides both online & print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies Ltd & Lingo Learning Inc.