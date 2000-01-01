Link-Asia International MedTech Group Ltd (SEHK:1143)
Link-Asia International MedTech Group Ltd formerly Link-Asia International Co Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company offers electronic manufacturing services. The company operates in three segments namely Electronic manufacturing services, Distribution of communications products, and Securities and Other Assets Investment. It generates the majority of the revenue from electronic manufacturing services. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Switzerland.China Healthcare Enterprise Group Ltd operates in Electronic manufacturing services (EMS), Marketing and distribution of communications products, and Investment in securities and other assets segments. It generates the majority of the revenue from EMS.