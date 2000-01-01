Company Profile

Link REIT is Asia's largest REIT, listed in 2005 to privatise retail assets held by the Hong Kong Housing Authority. It owns 138 properties and 61,000 car parks, accounting for 8% of Hong Kong’s total retail space. It expanded its investment mandate in 2014 to allow acquisitions in China, and has since acquired retail and office assets in China, as well as an office development project in Hong Kong.Link Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust in Hong Kong. Its portfolio includes retail facilities, fresh markets, car parks and offices across Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai.