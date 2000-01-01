Linklogis Inc Class B (SEHK:9959)

Market Info - 9959

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 9959

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:9959
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5571R1011

Company Profile

Linklogis Inc is a technology solution provider for supply chain finance in China. The company's platform uses big data, Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technologies to create a financial service platform to directly connect the asset side and the fund side, enabling small-sized companies to raise funding conveniently.

