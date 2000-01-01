Linocraft Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8383)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8383
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8383
- Market CapHKD80.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8383
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG5S10M1014
Company Profile
Linocraft Holdings Ltd is an integrated offset printing and packaging solutions provider based in Malaysia. It is engaged in the printing and manufacturing of instruction manuals, insert, packaging products and printed paper labels.