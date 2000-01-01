Linx SA ADR (NYSE:LINX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LINX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LINX
- Market Cap$1.412bn
- SymbolNYSE:LINX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS53619W1018
Company Profile
Linx SA is a Brazil-based provider of business management software to companies in Latin America. It caters to the retail market, including apparel, footwear, supermarkets, electronics and appliances and agricultural machinery.