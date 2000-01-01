Company Profile

Lion E-Mobility AG is engaged in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery technology. It developes battery management systems, and tests and certifies battery packs for the electric automobile industry. It perform tests of batteries of all design levels, including electrical, chemical, and mechanical, corrosive and abuse tests according to international norms.Lion E-Mobility AG developes battery management systems, and tests and certifies battery packs for the electric automobile industry.