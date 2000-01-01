Company Profile

Lion Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration and evaluation focused on Southeast Asia, with a specific focus on the immature yet proven Seram Basin of East Indonesia. Seram has extensive existing oil and gas export infrastructure in place for the producing Oseil oil field. It operates in single segment oil and gas exploration, development and production. The company's projects include Seram project and South Block A Project. It generates a majority of its revenue from oil sales.