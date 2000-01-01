Lion One Metals Ltd (TSX:LIO)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD151.550m
  • SymbolTSX:LIO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5362161047

Company Profile

Lion One Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company based in North Vancouver focused on advancing to production at its approximately 100 percent owned and fully permitted high grade underground Tuvatu Gold Project.

