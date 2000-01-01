Lion Rock Group Ltd (SEHK:1127)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1127

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1127

  • Market CapHKD924.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1127
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6577U1062

Company Profile

Lion Rock Group Ltd Is engaged in providing quality printing services to international book publishers, trade, professional and educational conglomerates, print media companies and government departments.

Latest 1127 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .