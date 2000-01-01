Lion Selection Group Ltd (ASX:LSX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LSX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LSX
- Market CapAUD45.040m
- SymbolASX:LSX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LSX4
Company Profile
Lion Selection Group Ltd is a mining investment company. The Company invests in junior resource companies providing venture capital to carefully selected mining and exploration companies with outstanding management and development projects.