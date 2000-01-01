Lionax International Investment Holdings Ltd (EURONEXT:MLION)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLION
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLION
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLION
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINHK0000038429
Company Profile
Lionax specializes in designing and developing automotive electronic products such as tire pressure monitoring systems, global positioning system, vehicle technology products, micro electrical mechanical system sensors and integrated circuit, etc.