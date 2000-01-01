LionGold Corp Ltd (SGX:A78)

APAC company
Market Info - A78

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - A78

  • Market CapSGD31.710m
  • SymbolSGX:A78
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG5521X1092

Company Profile

LionGold Corp Ltd is a Singapore based gold mining and exploration company. The business activity of the group is functioned through Investment Holding and Gold Investment segments.

Latest A78 news

