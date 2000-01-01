Lions Bay Capital Inc (TSX:LBI)

North American company
Company Info - LBI

  • Market CapCAD2.920m
  • SymbolTSX:LBI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5362631064

Company Profile

Lions Bay Capital Inc is a capital pool company. It's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction under the policies of TSX venture exchange.

