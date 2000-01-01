Lions Bay Capital Inc (TSX:LBI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LBI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LBI
- Market CapCAD2.920m
- SymbolTSX:LBI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA5362631064
Company Profile
Lions Bay Capital Inc is a capital pool company. It's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction under the policies of TSX venture exchange.