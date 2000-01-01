Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Registered Shs -B- Non Vtg (NYSE:LGF.B)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LGF.B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LGF.B
- Market Cap$4.249bn
- SymbolNYSE:LGF.B
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorEntertainment
- Currency
- ISINCA5359195008
Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is a filmed entertainment studio with a presence in motion pictures, television programming, home entertainment, and digitally delivered content. The company releases more than 25 motion pictures theatrically per year, which includes films developed in-house, as well as films acquired from third parties.Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is an entertainment company. The company is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, digital distribution and international distribution and sales.