Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is a filmed entertainment studio with a presence in motion pictures, television programming, home entertainment, and digitally delivered content. The company releases more than 25 motion pictures theatrically per year, which includes films developed in-house, as well as films acquired from third parties.Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is an entertainment company. The company is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, digital distribution and international distribution and sales.