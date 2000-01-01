Lionsgold Ltd (LSE:LION)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LION

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LION

  • Market Cap£14.960m
  • SymbolLSE:LION
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B3M9KL68

Company Profile

Lionsgold Ltd is a gold-focused exploration company with assets in India and Finland, and a significant shareholding in a physical gold ownership online platform, IndexGold that enables retail users to directly own and trade physical gold.

Latest LION news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

LION Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .