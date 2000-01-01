Lionsgold Ltd (LSE:LION)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LION
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LION
- Market Cap£14.960m
- SymbolLSE:LION
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINGG00B3M9KL68
Company Profile
Lionsgold Ltd is a gold-focused exploration company with assets in India and Finland, and a significant shareholding in a physical gold ownership online platform, IndexGold that enables retail users to directly own and trade physical gold.