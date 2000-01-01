Liontown Resources Ltd (ASX:LTR)

APAC company
  Market Cap: AUD130.300m
  Symbol: ASX:LTR
  Industry: Basic Material
  ISIN: AU000000LTR4

Liontown Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. Its projects include Bynoe project, Kathleen Valley, and Lake Percy project.

