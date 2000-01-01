Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management PLC is a fund management company based in the UK. Its investment objective is to outperform relevant benchmarks and the average returns of their respective peer groups over the medium to long term. The company offers products such as Unit Trusts, Offshore funds, Segregated Mandates, and Discretionary Portfolio Management Services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Europe, USA, Canada, and Australia. It markets its fund internationally to institutional investors, wealth managers, financial advisers, private investors and wholesale markets such as family offices, private banks, wealth managers and multi-managers.