Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LPCN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LPCN
- Market Cap$11.740m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LPCN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS53630X1046
Company Profile
Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health.