Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LPCN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LPCN

  • Market Cap$11.740m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LPCN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS53630X1046

Company Profile

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health.

Latest LPCN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .